With each passing day more and more Ghanaians are contracting the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Another renowned personality, pollster and popular journalist Ben Ephson is reported to have contracted the novel coronavirus.

According to inside information reaching us, the renowned pollster tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted at the Intensive Care Unit of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) receiving treatment.

Per what we gathered, Ben Ephson started experiencing breathing difficulties and is currently under observation.

He is not the first journalist to contract the virus in Ghana because some five journalists of Multimedia tested positive for the virus. Joy FM's Gary Al-Smith was one of those who contracted same and had to be admitted to the Hospital mid-June.

Meanwhile, not long ago, the Sekondi-Takoradi Mayor, Anthony K.K. Sam and former General Secretary of the governing New Patrioctic Party (NPP), Sir John died after testing positive for COVID-19.

The disease COVID-19 has no respect for status and can catch anybody.

Born Emmanuel Benjamin Ephson, the ace journalist has distinguished himself among his peers.

He started reporting for the London based monthly Africa Magazine in 1974 and is also a former BBC and Agence France Presse correspondent.

