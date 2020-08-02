2 hours ago

Experienced football administrator, Mr. Samuel Oduro Nyarko has backed newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko, Mr. Nana Yaw amponsah to succeed on the job.

The Porcupine Warriors, earlier this week announced the young football administrator and former GFA Presidential candidate as the club’s new CEO to replace George Amoako who was relieved off his duties a couple of months ago.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Douro Nyarko, a former CEO of Wa All Stars (Legon Cities FC) expressed confidence that Nana Yaw Amponsah is the man to lead the Porcupine Warriors to the promise land.

“Kotoko has gotten a very good leader, a young astute, intelligent, and efficient person. He has the willingness to sever, I pray he severs Kotoko with the knowledge he has in football,” Oduro Nyarko told OTEC FM in an interview.

“I believe that Nana Yaw Amponsah will take Kotoko to the promised land if given the nod. I only pray that God will give him the strength and wisdom to run the club. I’m happy for him,” he added.

Nana Yaw Amponsah will be unveiled as C.E.O of Asante Kotoko on Friday at a ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.