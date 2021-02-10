1 hour ago

Vetting of the Ministers-designate who will serve in President Akufo-Addo's second term begins today, [Wednesday, February 10, 2021]

Appearing first before the Parliament’s Appointments Committee, are Ministers-designate for and Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu and National Security, Albert Kan-Dapaah respectively.

More than 40 sectors and regional ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo will have their turns to make a case for their approval for the positions.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who is the Member of Parliament for Dormaa Central constituency in the Bono East region like Albert Kan-Dapaah, served in the same portfolio during Akufo-Addo’s first term.

Ranking Member for the Appointments Committee and Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu at an earlier press conference explained that the two individuals were to have their vetting first due to the critical nature of their work and especially the prevailing situation of COVID-19.

About Kwaku Agyeman Manu

Aged 65, Agyeman-Manu is a product of the University of Ghana where he had his Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and Statistics. He also attended the London School of Accountancy where he chartered as a management accountant.

He served as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Interior, Finance, Roads and Transport, Transport and Communication and also served briefly as the Ag. Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority.

He was elected an MP for Dormaa Central Constituency in 2008.

Prior to taking up the position of a Deputy Minister in Former President Kufour’s administration, he was the Director of Finance for Toyota Ghana Co. Ltd.

About Albert Kan Dapaah

Mr. Kan-Dapaah, 67, studied Accountancy at the Institute of Professional Studies to study Accountancy.

In 1975, he enrolled at the North East London Polytechnic, London, and then to the Emile Woolf College of Accountancy, where he obtained qualifications in Accountancy.

He is a Fellow of the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants (U.K.) and Member of the Ghana Institute of Chartered Accountants.

He has in the past worked as with the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) and Electricity of Company Ghana as Director of Audit.

He was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Afigya Sekyere West Constituency from January 1997 to 2013.

He became Minister for Energy in the Kufuor government after the NPP won power in the 2000 elections.

During the April 2003 cabinet reshuffle, he became the Minister for Communications and Technology.

He became the Minister for Interior during Kufuor’s second term.