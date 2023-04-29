3 hours ago

Torjubel - Torschütze Moritz Broni Kwarteng 1. FC Magdeburg,8 trifft zum 1-0 - 2. Fußball Bundesliga Saison 2022-2023 1. FC Magdeburg vs. Hamburger SV in der MDCC Arena in Magdeburg - Aktion,Fußball,Mann,Männer,Deutschland,29.04.2023 *** Goal celebration scorer Moritz Broni Kwarteng 1 FC Magdeburg,8 hits to 1 0 2 Football Bundesliga season 2022 2023 1 FC Magdeburg vs Hamburger SV in the MDCC Arena in Magdeburg action,soccer,man,men,Germany,29 04 2023

German football club VfL Bochum has expressed their interest in signing Moritz-Broni Kwarteng, the attacking midfielder of FC Magdeburg, as they look to strengthen their squad for the next season.

VfL Bochum's technical director, Marc Lettau, has reportedly held discussions with the FC Magdeburg officials regarding Kwarteng's potential transfer. However, VfL Bochum's interest is contingent on FC Magdeburg remaining in the league, according to Bild.

Kwarteng has also caught the attention of clubs in the German Bundesliga as the likes of VfB Stuttgart, Borussia Monchengladbach, FC Basel, and FC Zurich are all interested.

FC Magdeburg holds the player's contract until 2024, indicating that they could expect a substantial transfer fee.

The 25-year-old attacking midfielder's value is estimated to be €900,000 according to transfermkt.com and this season, Kwarteng has scored ten goals in 28 games making him a hot cake.

FC Magdeburg is currently in 11th place on the Bundesliga 2 table, with 38 points after playing 30 games.