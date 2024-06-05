3 hours ago

VfL Bochum, determined to strengthen their squad for the upcoming Bundesliga season, have intensified their pursuit of Ghanaian goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

The Bundesliga side has identified Ati Zigi as a key target in the summer transfer window and has already initiated talks with the representatives of the Black Stars goalkeeper.

Ati Zigi recently extended his contract with Swiss club Saint Gallen, but negotiations with VfL Bochum are progressing positively, indicating a potential move to the Bundesliga for the Ghana international.

Beginning his career at Red Bull Salzburg in Austria, the 27-year-old goalkeeper moved to Sochaux in France in 2017, where he spent seven years before joining St. Gallen in 2020.

His consistent performances at St. Gallen have established him as a key figure, with 37 appearances and six clean sheets in the previous season.

With experience representing Ghana at major international tournaments like the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup, Ati Zigi brings a wealth of expertise and talent that could bolster VfL Bochum's squad as they prepare for Bundesliga action.