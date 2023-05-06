3 hours ago

Sensational Ghanaian Highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena has become a topic for discussion on social media after he made an appearance on the red carpet of the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The ‘Tokro’ hitmaker appeared on the red carpet of this year’s event with a dressing style that looked more feminine than masculine.

One cannot under understand why the boss of KBKB Music decided to adopt this weird dressing style to the event and already a lot of netizens who have seen the photos have been reacting.

In the comment section of the photo that was shared by renowned entertainment journalist Kwame Dadzie on his Facebook wall, one netizen who goes by the name Richard Fiifi Appiah wrote: ‘It appears dude collected all the stuff he bought for his wife after seperation and is now making use of them.’