4 hours ago

Pro-Palestinian hacker group Handala Hack claims responsibility for a massive data breach on messaging app Viber, stealing 740GB of data including source code. Viber denies breach but launches investigation. Users advised to change passwords.

Introduction: In a concerning turn of events, messaging app Viber finds itself at the center of a potential data breach saga as a group of hackers, identifying as Handala Hack, allege to have pilfered 740GB of sensitive data, including crucial source code. Amidst the claims and counterclaims, users are urged to heighten their security measures. Let's delve deeper into this unfolding cyber debacle.

Unveiling the Breach: Handala Hack's Bold Claim

The Cyber Raid: Handala Hack, a group professing pro-Palestinian sentiments, has rattled the cybersecurity landscape with its audacious assertion of penetrating Viber's fortified servers. Through a Telegram post, the group flaunts its acquisition of a staggering 740GB of data, leaving Viber and its user base on tenterhooks.

The Demand: Bitcoin Ransom and Ideological Underpinnings In a brazen display of digital prowess, Handala Hack braids its data heist with a demand for 8 Bitcoins, roughly equating to $583,000. Their motives intertwine with political undertones, as their message hints at the potential implications of technological giants aligning with contentious regimes.

Viber's Response: Denial and Vigilance Viber, the brainchild of Talmon Marco and Igor Magazinnik, founded in 2010 and later acquired by Japanese conglomerate Rakuten in 2014, swiftly moved to quell the escalating concerns. Firmly denying any signs of intrusion into its systems, Viber assures users of its proactive stance by initiating a thorough investigation.

Navigating Through Uncertainty: User Advisory Amidst the labyrinth of claims and counterclaims, users are advised to exercise caution. While Viber reassures its user base, the specter of a potential breach looms large. As a preemptive measure, users are urged to reset their passwords and fortify their security protocols.

The Verdict: An Ongoing Saga As the digital domain bristles with tension, the Viber data breach saga unfolds as a testament to the ever-evolving cyber warfare. While Handala Hack's claims reverberate across digital channels, Viber remains resolute in its stance, determined to safeguard its integrity and reassure its user base.

Conclusion: The Viber data breach, purportedly orchestrated by Handala Hack, underscores the persistent threat posed by cyber adversaries. As Viber navigates through the labyrinth of cybersecurity, users are reminded of the imperative to remain vigilant in safeguarding their digital footprint. Amidst the tumult of the cyber realm, the quest for resilience and security continues unabated.