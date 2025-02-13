3 hours ago

Viber introduces an in-app dating feature, allowing users to meet and connect in a secure environment. The new feature launches just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Viber Introduces Dating Feature for Secure Connections

Messaging app Rakuten Viber has unveiled a new in-app dating feature, allowing users to find potential matches within the platform. The feature, gradually rolling out since yesterday, comes just in time for Valentine’s Day, marking a significant expansion of Viber’s services beyond messaging.

Viber Dating aims to provide a seamless and secure experience, ensuring users can connect with confidence. Unlike traditional dating apps, Viber’s integration allows for an easy transition between dating chats and regular messaging within the app’s encrypted system.

A Safe and Private Dating Experience

One of the standout features of Viber Dating is its strong emphasis on user privacy and security. Only verified Viber users can create dating profiles, preventing fake accounts and ensuring authenticity. Additionally, phone numbers remain completely hidden, eliminating the risk of unwanted sharing of personal information.

Viber has incorporated advanced moderation tools, combining human oversight with artificial intelligence to filter inappropriate content and maintain a positive user experience. The dating profile is also kept separate from the main Viber account, adding another layer of privacy for users engaging with the feature.

A Unique Approach to Dating in Messaging Apps

Unlike conventional dating apps, Viber Dating allows users to transition conversations seamlessly from the dating platform to the main Viber app. This integration ensures that communication remains within a familiar and secure environment, benefiting from Viber’s end-to-end encryption. Messages are not stored on Viber’s servers, further enhancing user privacy.

"The launch of Viber Dating is a pioneering step among messaging apps, providing an innovative and intuitive way for users to connect in a safe environment," Rakuten Viber stated.

Getting Started with Viber Dating

Users interested in the feature can begin by creating a dating profile within the app. This serves as the first step toward meeting new people, with Viber ensuring a secure and enjoyable experience throughout the process.

As messaging apps continue to evolve beyond their traditional functions, Viber’s entry into the dating space highlights a growing trend of platforms expanding into social networking and relationship-building. Whether users are seeking meaningful connections or casual conversations, Viber Dating aims to make the experience both safe and engaging.