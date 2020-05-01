16 minutes ago

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated Ghanaian workers as the country celebrates workers today, 1 May.

In a Facebook post, Dr Bawumia said: “On the occasion of Workers’ Day I congratulate Ghanaian workers for their hard work and patriotic contributions towards the development of our country. God bless our workers. God bless our homeland Ghana”.

Meanwhile, the traditional gathering and march pass of workers to mark the day will not come off this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) cancelled the celebration activities.

''On behalf of the organised labour national May Day planning committee, the TUC says it regrets to inform all workers and the general public that all 2020 Mayday celebration activities have been cancelled in compliance with the restrictions on movement with persons in Accra and Kumasi and the ban on public gatherings nationwide,'' the TUC said in a statement.

The statement signed by the Secretary-General urged all workers to stay at home on this day and continue to comply with the relevant safety protocols in the fight against coronavirus and hopes to resume the celebration of May Day in 2021.