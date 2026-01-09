4 days ago

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on Wednesday led a delegation to inspect the proposed site for the Free Zones Industrial Park in Gomoa Central.

The $1.5 billion project is expected to generate 60,000 jobs and spans 21,000 acres as part of the Gomoa Central Special Economic Zone (GCSEZ), a development aimed at promoting sustainable growth and positioning the area as a pioneer in Africa’s economic transformation.

Unveiled by President John Mahama, the project is jointly managed by the Gomoa Central Development Trust and supported by the Ghana Free Zones Authority. The initiative marks a significant step towards realising Ghana’s vision of a 24-hour economy.

The inspection highlights the government’s commitment to transforming Ghana into a 24-hour economy, a policy designed to boost industrial output, encourage continuous production, and optimise the use of labour and resources beyond conventional working hours.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang has previously emphasised that this approach will enhance productivity and deepen Ghana’s integration into global value chains.