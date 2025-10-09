2 hours ago

While in Brussels, Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang is expected to engage in a series of high-level meetings with European Union officials, development partners, and private sector representatives to explore investment opportunities beneficial to Ghana’s economy.

Her discussions will reportedly center on strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, education, and healthcare — key sectors identified by the government as pivotal to achieving sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Ghana’s participation in the Global Gateway Forum also provides an opportunity to deepen ties with the EU, one of the country’s largest trading partners, and to attract funding for infrastructure projects that align with Ghana’s development priorities.

The Vice President is also scheduled to speak on a panel focused on education and digital innovation, where she will highlight Ghana’s ongoing efforts to leverage technology to improve access to quality learning and empower the youth with skills for the future.

Her presence at the forum reaffirms the government’s commitment to global partnerships that foster resilience, sustainability, and shared prosperity for Ghanaians and the wider African continent.