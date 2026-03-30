3 hours ago

Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has visited the scene of the tragic multi-storey building collapse at the Accra New Town Experimental School, where she received a comprehensive briefing on the incident and ongoing rescue operations.

She was accompanied by the Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, along with personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces (48 Engineer Regiment), Ghana Police Service, Ghana National Fire Service, National Ambulance Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation.

In a statement shared on her official Facebook page, the Vice President disclosed that 23 people were successfully rescued from the debris, while three others tragically lost their lives.

She praised the rapid and well-coordinated response by emergency agencies, highlighting the crucial role played by residents in the area who acted as first responders before official teams arrived.

Rescue teams remain on site as debris clearance continues, with authorities indicating that operations will extend over the coming days to ensure no one remains trapped.

On behalf of President John Dramani Mahama, she conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and assured victims and their relatives of government support during this difficult period.

Call for stricter enforcement

Visits to injured victims

The Vice President stressed the urgent need to tackle the underlying causes of such structural failures. She called for strict enforcement of building regulations and greater accountability among all stakeholders in the construction sector to prevent similar tragedies.Following her visit to the disaster site, she proceeded to the 37 Military Hospital and the Police Hospital, where she interacted with injured victims receiving treatment. At the Police Hospital, she was received by the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

At the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), she was joined by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, where she reiterated government’s commitment to ensuring all victims receive the necessary medical care and support.

Authorities say investigations into the cause of the collapse will be carried out, with assurances that those found responsible will be held accountable.