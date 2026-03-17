2 hours ago

The two victims of Monday’s fatal microlight aircraft crash at Tema Community 1 have been identified as Captain Frank Donkor and his younger brother.

Captain Donkor, an experienced flight instructor with over 15 years in aviation, was piloting the two-seater Sky Arrow aircraft when it crashed near a school and burst into flames on impact.

The brothers are sons of Elder Frank Kwabena Donkor, founder of the well-known Hebron Prayer Camp, a revelation that has sent shockwaves through Ghana’s religious community.

The tragedy has been described as particularly heartbreaking, as Captain Donkor had only recently married, with reports indicating he tied the knot just three months ago.

The aircraft, with registration number 9G-ADV, crashed near the TMA Day Care Centre in Tema, narrowly missing school children after teachers swiftly evacuated them to safety.

Captain Frank Donkor, who was piloting the aircraft at the time of the incident, is described as a seasoned airman who held both Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) and Certified Flight Instructor Instrument (CFII) ratings.