16 minutes ago

Nigerian striker Victor Boniface demonstrated his gratitude by inviting his childhood coach, Johnson Blessing, to join him in celebrating Bayer Leverkusen's Bundesliga title victory in Germany.

This heartfelt gesture has earned the 23-year-old striker widespread praise for remembering those who played a crucial role in his ascent to the top of his career.

Boniface has been a key player for Xabi Alonso’s side, frequently making impactful appearances from the bench. Despite his season being marred by injuries, he managed to score 14 goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances during his debut season.

Overall, Boniface has netted 21 goals across all competitions and contributed 10 assists. He joined Leverkusen from the Belgian club Union SG in July 2023, quickly establishing himself as a significant asset to the team.

Looking ahead, Boniface has the opportunity to secure two additional titles with Leverkusen.

The team is set to face Atalanta on May 22 in the UEFA Europa League final and FC Kaiserslautern on May 25 in the DFB Pokal final.

Boniface’s touching act of inviting his childhood coach to share in his success underscores his appreciation for those who have supported him along his journey, setting an admirable example for other athletes.