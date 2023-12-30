2 hours ago

Jose Peseiro, the coach of the Super Eagles, has unveiled the final 25-man squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 11, 2024, and Nigeria is aiming to secure its fourth AFCON title.

In the final squad, Peseiro has included key players such as Victor Osimhen, who was crowned African Footballer of the Year, and captain Ahmed Musa.

Notably, Chippa United goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili has been selected to address the team's goalkeeping needs.

The goalkeeping trio is completed by Francis Uzoho and Leke Ojo, the sole representative from the local league's Enyimba FC.

The announcement of the final squad follows the earlier release of a provisional 40-man list in December, which included players from the local league.

Nigeria has been drawn into Group A, alongside hosts Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea Bissau.

The return of captain Ahmed Musa may spark discussions among fans, with some questioning his inclusion in the squad.

However, Peseiro, facing uncertainty about his coaching future, will be looking to lead the team to a successful campaign in Cote d'Ivoire.