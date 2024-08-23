16 hours ago

Victoria United have touched down in Accra ahead of their pivotal CAF Champions League second-leg clash with Samartex, scheduled for Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Cameroonian side landed in Ghana on Thursday and is currently preparing for the decisive encounter.

The match will see Victoria United aim to overturn a narrow 1-0 deficit from the first leg, where Emmanuel Mamah’s goal gave Samartex the advantage.

Victoria United are focused on bouncing back from their home defeat and are determined to deliver a strong performance in Ghana to advance to the next stage of the competition.

Conversely, Samartex is keen to build on their slim lead and secure their place in the next round of the qualifying series.

The Ghanaian champions are looking to capitalize on their away win and seal their progression to the group stages.