In-form attacker Victorien Adebayor is the new club’s record goalscorer in a season after his brace against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.
The Nigerien International is on 10 goals and ahead of Sheriff Deo Mohammed and Frederick Boateng who have both recorded 9 goals apiece in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.
Adebayor has however achieved his feat after playing in only 9 league matches and is on track to further extend his record with the league yet to reach the halfway mark.
The prolific forward who is currently the joint top scorer of the league has scored in every league game this season except the nerve-wracking defeat to defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Inter Allies will go into their Match Day 11 fixture against Medeama at home with the forward expected the lead the clubs onslaught for a win.
Comments