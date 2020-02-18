56 minutes ago

In-form attacker Victorien Adebayor is the new club’s record goalscorer in a season after his brace against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday.‬

‪The Nigerien International is on 10 goals and ahead of Sheriff Deo Mohammed and Frederick Boateng who have both recorded 9 goals apiece in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.‬

‪Adebayor has however achieved his feat after playing in only 9 league matches and is on track to further extend his record with the league yet to reach the halfway mark.‬

‪The prolific forward who is currently the joint top scorer of the league has scored in every league game this season except the nerve-wracking defeat to defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.‬

‪Inter Allies will go into their Match Day 11 fixture against Medeama at home with the forward expected the lead the clubs onslaught for a win.‬