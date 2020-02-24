2 hours ago

In form Victorien Adebayor is a hot commodity in the transfer market as he is been courted by several clubs both on the local and foreign scene.

The Nigerien International has been in the form of his life in the Ghana Premier League league leading the goal scorers chart with 11 goals.

Adebayor has been the subject of several overtures from local clubs prompting his team Inter Allies to issue a statement warding off Ghana Premier League sides to stay clear of their prized asset.

Apparently there is a lot of interest from clubs in Europe, Asia in the Inter Allies talisman.

It is believed that the player, his representatives and Inter Allies have opened talks about a possible move outside the shores of Ghana with clubs from the Gulf region and Europe all chasing the prolific attacker.

The player has been of interest to several local sides but its obvious that no local club can match the money that will be demanded by the Capelli side.