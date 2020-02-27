1 hour ago

President of the Niger Football Federation (NFF), Djibril Hima Hamidou says that Victorien Adebayor should be plying his trade by now looking at how talented the left footed striker is.

The Nigerien striker has taking the Ghana Premier League by storm scoring an incredible 11 goals already to top the goalscorers chart.

They have been overtures from several local sides with both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak both linked with the capture of the impressive goal poacher.

“We have heard all about Adebayor’s exploits in Ghana," Hamidou told TV3.

"His club president is my personal friend so we do stay in touch.

"Adebayor is a boy with so much quality. He has a gifted foot but he is yet to mature as expected.

"Now he is a national team player and must be aware of that and act accordingly.

"At the level of his game, he should have been in Europe by now.”

Inter Allies on Monday issued a hands off warning to local clubs chasing their prized asset to stay off as he is not for sale to any local suitor.

The club also emphatically stated that they have received six offers from Europe, a bid from UAE and another from Saudi Arabia.

He joined the Capelli boys in 2018 from Nigerien side AS GNN two years agao after starring in the 2017 Wafu Cup held in Ghana.