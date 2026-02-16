1 hour ago

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has reminded his fellow members of the NPP of the task ahead of the party and the need for all members of the party to put in efforts to achieve the goal of winning the 2028 election.

Speaking at the NPP's national thanksgiving service in Accra on Sunday, following the party's successful presidential primaries which he won, Dr. Bawumia reminded members of the party that winning the 2028 election will not be achieved on a silver platter, but by dint of hardwork and other important factors he listed.

"The road ahead will demand discipline, sacrifice, and hard work," Dr. Bawumia told members of the party gathered, which included some of the aspirants who contested the election with him.

"Victory in 2028 will not be gifted to us. It must be earned, constituency by constituency, household by household, with humility and purpose," he added.

The newly elected leader of the NPP continued that the party would be getting to work quickly, to re-organise the party’s policy structures and market its alternative policy proposals to the the nation.

"While at that, the re-organization of our party structures will continue in earnest to give us the stronger and well-motivated machinery required for election 2028," he added.

Dr. Bawumia's address was largely themed on party unity and he urged members of the party to put behind "personal grudges, internal suspicions, and factional lines."

"Let us rebuild trust among ourselves. Let us return to the values that built this party: service, competence, respect for institutions, and belief in the Ghanaian people. This is the beginning of our journey to win back the trust and love of the Ghanian people."