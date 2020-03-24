25 minutes ago

A Ghanaian couple has held their wedding amid the ban on public gatherings which is currently being enforced in the country.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, on March 15, 2020,placed a ban on all public and social gatherings including funerals and weddings.

In his directive, President Akufo-Addo ordered any gathering should not have more than 25 people at any point in time.

But for one couple, they have decided to go ahead and hold their wedding in what could be described as Ghana’s firstCoronavirus wedding.

In a video, the couple is seen seated in the front row with a few people seated behind them.

The officiating pastor, who sat right opposite the couple, was heard offering some pieces of advice to the newlyweds who were beautifully dressed in their wedding outfits.

On the other side of the building were a few other people who had also come to support the new couple.

In total, there were about 20 people at the ceremony including the couple and the priest.

Watch video below: