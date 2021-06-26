1 hour ago

21-year-old Chidinma Ojukwu has been arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly killing the chief executive officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of the state.

The Punch reports that the state commissioner of police, Hakeem Odumosu, said Chidinma is an undergraduate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), stating that she had confessed to committing the crime.

Ojukwu was paraded at the police command headquarters in Ikeja on Thursday, June 24.

Odumosu said she was arrested at her parent's residence in the Yaba area of the state on the night of Wednesday, June 23. According to the report, Ojukwu, a 300-level student of Mass Communication, said she had been in a romantic relationship with 50-year-old Ataga for about four months before the ugly incident occurred on June 15, 2021, at a Short Service Apartment, situated at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

also reports that the undergraduate said she and Ataga were “having fun” when an argument broke out and she stabbed him twice. She said: “We were in the lodge smoking. He was trying to make advances on me. I was tired and he became violent on it. I let him have his way. Towards afternoon, he ordered roofies. We took it together and ate food. He became high. I was still not happy with the first one (sex) that we had, so, I was staying on my own, smoking and drinking. He, too, was on his own.

“He came to me and I was like I am not happy with what he did. I was like, ‘You don’t help me, you don’t assist me with anything, you are just playing with me around’. He was like, ‘Take my ATM and withdraw what you want.

" I withdrew N380,000 from Super TV CEO's account after killing him Ojukwu also disclosed that after stabbing the late CEO, she withdrew N380,000 from his account using his ATM card.

Odumosu said Ataga’s accounts had been blocked to prevent further withdrawals by those taking advantage of his untimely death to deplete the accounts.

The state commissioner of police stated the investigation is ongoing, adding that “the case will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded."

VIDEO BELOW: