2 hours ago

There is a somber mood and anguish in the family home of beleaguered Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh reports of his whereabouts not being known.

Atsu's family home in Ogbojo in Accra has been filled with sorrow and sadness as ace Sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah visited the player's home on Wednesday.

An aunty of the player, Madam Comfort who plays a mother role for the 31-year-old winger was sobbing uncontrollably but managed to put out some heart-wrenching words.

The 71-year-old woman who is the younger sister of Atsu's late biological mother revealed that it will be better if she died and Atsu lives.

"It will be better for me if I lose my life and Atsu lives because he is everything to us. He is our only hope. I could not sleep when I heard the news. We have been praying throughout" she said.

There are growing apprehension and anxiety regarding the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu following fresh updates from his club.

On Tuesday 7th February 2023, news emanated from Turkey that the Ghanaian has been found alive after barely 26 hours under the earthquake rubble and had been sent to the hospital for treatment.

But on Wednesday, his club Hatayaspor performed a sharp u-turn claiming that Atsu has still not been found and the reports of finding him were a mistaken identity.

Christian Atsu's situation is becoming increasingly concerning at the moment as club officials have released new information regarding his whereabouts.

VIDEO BELOW:

https://youtu.be/HfuhfiN8amw