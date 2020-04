2 hours ago

A a blast in the past video of the Ghana Black Stars camp as they talk about the team and the various personalities.

It was done by kit sponsors Puma and titled "Nature of the Ghana Team" video with Asamoah Gyan, Christian Astu, Derek Boateng, Kwadwo Asamoah, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Rabiu Mohammed, John Paintsil and a others.

They talked about the personalities within the squad and revealed who is the funniest, the laziest and many other attributes.

VIDEO BELOW: