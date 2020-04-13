2 hours ago

Ghana nearly reached the semi finals of the world cup for the first time in South Africa in 2010 but for a certain Luiz Suarez and a resultant penalty miss by the nation's all time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan.

The tiny West African nation famed and blessed with producing footballers nearly cracked Africa's holy grail of reaching the semi finals of the world cup for the first time.

Ghana was within a whisker of doing the unthinkable but the team managed by the little known Serbian trainer Milovan Rajevac often plagued by converting from 12 yards was struck by their familiar failings.

It was a team made up of a mix of experience, the young and seasoned professionals from across major leagues in Europe and little known ones.

The team showed a lot of character, desire and it was such a shame they could not break Africa's ho0doo of a world Cup semi final berth.

Lets join our friends from tifo football as they take us through that glorious Ghana squad that nearly missed out on the mundial's last four some decade ago in the rainbow nation.

VIDEO BELOW: