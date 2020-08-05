3 hours ago

An exchange between the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, popularly known as Abronye DC and Alhaji Halidu Haruna ended with curses.

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ablekuma Central Constituency denied it and asked him to retract but he refused.

"...You'll crash with your car because of the falsehood you peddled against me...," Alhaji Halidu Haruna said on Peace FM's 'The Platform' programme.

He continued: "...It is very painful for someone to peddle falsehood against you. If you are doing politics, you don't peddle falsehood around..."

