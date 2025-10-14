2 hours ago

The Founder and General Overseer of the Believers Worship Center, widely known as the Second Chance or Philadelphia Church, Stephen Adom Kyei Dua, has made a remarkable gesture of generosity by donating GHS51 million (over $4.1 million) to support approximately 20,000 members of his church.

The distribution, which took place during a special service, was aimed at providing financial relief to church members across the country.

According to the leadership of the Believers Worship Center, the initiative forms part of the church’s long-standing welfare program designed to uplift members and empower them economically.

Beneficiaries of the donation could not hide their excitement and gratitude.

Many described the gesture as life-changing, especially at a time when economic challenges continue to affect families and livelihoods across Ghana.

Some recipients shared personal testimonies of how the support would help them expand their small businesses, pay school fees, or settle pressing financial obligations.

The Believers Worship Center, one of Ghana’s fastest-growing charismatic movements, has become known for its large following and commitment to social and community development.

The latest donation is part of a series of welfare initiatives introduced by the church to assist members in times of need.

Many social commentators have praised the initiative, describing it as a model for faith-based organizations to follow. Others say it highlights the growing influence of churches in addressing socio-economic challenges in local communities.

The event concluded with songs of praise and thanksgiving, as thousands of congregants expressed their appreciation to their leader for his generosity and continued dedication to their well-being.

VIDEOS BELOW: