3 hours ago

Adom TV journalist Akwasi Nsiah has requested that the ruler of the Asante Kingdom, His Royal Majesty - Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, look into the allegations that some local chiefs participated in illicit mining activities (galamsey) in the Ashanti Region.

The well-known broadcaster asserts that establishing a commission of inquiry to look into the chiefs to see if they are directly or indirectly engaged in galamsey will help erase the negative reputation that the Ashanti Region has acquired due to unlawful mining activities.

Despite the President's order, the Ashanti Region seems to be at the forefront of illegal mining activities lately. Several local chiefs in Adansi are allegedly engaged in illicit mining by granting lands to individuals, including well-known Chinese miner Aisha Huang, who is currently being held by authorities.

Speaking about this, Akwasi Nsiah remarked on the Adom TV Badwam morning show on Thursday that the Asantehene can contribute to the fight against galamsey by establishing an investigative body to ascertain the truth regarding those Ashanti chiefs said to be participating in the illicit mining activities.

"Asanteman Wura, I know it's difficult, but I must sincerely appeal to Manhyia at this time. Because of how grave the situation has become with the galamsey crisis in the Ashanti Region. Nana, I implore you to become involved. My humble request is that, at least, a commission be set up to establish the veracity of the claims made against the chiefs in the Adansi area who allegedly participated in galamsey under Aisha Huang," He cried out to Otumfuo.

Additionally, Akwasi Nsiah questioned Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), on why Aisha Huang received police protection in the Ashanti Region even though she continued to devastate our lands.

The outspoken presenter noted that while it is legal to request protection from our security forces, it is crucial that the police hierarchy inform Ghanaians of the reasons the "Galamsey Queen" was granted such rights.

"IGP, is it accurate to say that Aisha Huang was under police protection? What made Aisha Huang require such defense? What was the purpose of those policemen's escort of Aisha Huang in the Ashanti Region?" He questioned the police chief.

Meanwhile, the Nkwantakesenhene, Nana Boakye Yam, has debunked the claims that some chiefs in the Ashanti Region are participating in Galamsey.

Speaking on Atinka TV, he claimed that accusing the chiefs of granting land to people for mining activities was just speculation because, in his opinion, no single chief has been identified as engaging in illegal mining in the area.