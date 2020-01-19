1 hour ago

The entire Aduana Stars team thronged the wedding ceremony of Asante Kotoko captain and shot stopper Felix Annan on Saturday to throw their support behind the player.

Felix Annan walked down the aisle with his long time girlfriend for the past six years Francisca Yeboah at a marriage ceremony in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Premier League side Aduana Stars led by their coach WO 1 Tannor and all the players were present to grace the occasion.

Dormaahene Nana Agyemang Badu who was represented at the wedding presented a cash sum of GH 2000 to the newly weds and also pieces of traditional clothes to the couples.

The nuptials was well attended with most people from Kotoko including assiatant coach Johnson Smith and others in full attendance.

VIDEO BELOW:

