4 hours ago

Former Asante Kotoko skipper Emmanuel Gyamfi served his former side his nasty side on Sunday when the two clubs clashed in the betPawa Premier League game at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park.

There was nothing to separate the league's top two sides as the match ended in a stalemate but the diminutive winger decided to grab the headlines with a needless stump when the ball was nowhere close.

Kotoko goalie Frederick Asare came out of his area to catch the ball and out of nowhere the winger stumped on his legs but none of the match officials saw what happened but the StarTimes camera captured the incident which has generated a lot of traction on social media.

Two seasons ago whiles he was at Kotoko, Gyamfi was punished for a similar off-the-ball incident at Dawu against Inter Allies.

VIDEO BELOW: