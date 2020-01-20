2 hours ago

Controversial Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, has accused blogger ZionFelix of snatching his best friend's girlfriend.

In a video, the 'loud-mouth' Afia explained that the incident happened after the make-up artiste former boyfriend, who is also ZionFelix's colleague, Yemmy Baba, organised a birthday and invited his bosom friend, ZionFelix.

"You attended Yemmy Baba's birthday party and after you started going out with his girlfriend, Minalyn," She said.

She said she cannot comprehend why after so many months of being intimate with the make-up artiste, the blogger cannot "man-up" and put a ring on her finger.

Afia who was with Tracey Boakye, Kalybos and other friends of the actress further advised the blogger to ensure that he marries the make-up artiste else "he (ZionFelix) will be sorry".

She further disclosed that ZionFelix and Yemmy Baba are no longer the best of friends as they use to be.

