1 hour ago

Actress and Social Media Influencer turned Singer Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo has gone hard on Media General owned TV3 for allegedly sabotaging her live on TV this morning.

According Poloo who was a guest on the station's breakfast show “New Day”, they showed the video of sensational artiste Bosom P-Yung’s “Ataa Adwoa” instead of showing her new video whiles she was present in the studio. .

Akuapem Poloo was on the show to promote the official video of her first single but according to the singer, she is not happy how everything turned out and she has expressed her displeasure in the video below: