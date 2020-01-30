1 hour ago

Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan has arrived in Milan to complete his medical ahead of his move to Fiorentina.

Fiorentina has agreed a €15m fee with Sassuolo for highly-rated Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan.

All winter the Viola have been chasing the Ghanaian midfielder and a breakthrough has been made with both parties agreeing to a deal with the move set to be finalized on Thursday.

The two clubs reached an agreement on Wednesday evening over the transfer fee around fifteen million euros.

He will sign a contract with ACF Fiorentina after passing the mandatory medical examination later this night.

The 26-year-old joined US Sassuolo from Sampdoria in summer 2016.

He has scored one goal with five assists in his 13 outings for US Sassuolo in the ongoing Serie A season.