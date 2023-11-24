10 hours ago

Clermont Foot defender Alidu Seidu brought vibrant energy to his teammates, leaving them in fits of laughter, as he showcased his dance moves in the trending Tyla Water Challenge.

Inspired by South African singer Tyla's hit record "Water," the challenge involves dancing while sprinkling water on the body.

Rejoining his Clermont Foot teammates after the international break, the 23-year-old displayed his dance skills on a table in the dressing room, creating a lively atmosphere.

Seidu recently featured for the Black Stars in their 1-0 victory against Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and although he was an unused substitute in the defeat to Comoros, his spirits remained high.

Known for his versatility, Seidu has been a crucial part of Clermont Foot's campaign this season, making ten appearances in Ligue 1.

His impressive performances have attracted interest from prominent French clubs, including Lille, who may consider making a move for the talented defender in the upcoming January transfer window.

Seidu's off-field charisma, as demonstrated in the Tyla Water Challenge, adds a touch of joy to his contributions both on and off the pitch.

VIDEO BELOW: