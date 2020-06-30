2 hours ago

An underworld of quack doctors and conmen have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic and making money selling fake coronavirus cures.

Investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas goes undercover in Ghana, exposing a COVID-19 scam said to be worth thousands of dollars.

His investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus with the excuse of selling potent cures.

In announcing the documentary, Anas in a post on Facebook said, “Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”

