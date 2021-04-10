2 hours ago

Andre Ayew curled home an opener in first-half stoppage time as the Swans scored their first goal in five games as they ended a run of four games without a win with a 3-0 victory.

Jamal Lowe struck a second with 15 minutes remaining to cap a fine counter and ease Swansea nerves, before adding his second with a smart finish.

Jake Cooper's header against the post had almost levelled for Millwall at the start of the second half.

The players wore black armbands and there was a minute's silence before the game for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died at the age of 99 on Friday.

Millwall, looking for a fourth straight win, could have taken the lead as early as the fourth minute when Billy Mitchell's effort was deflected just inches wide of the post, while Jed Wallace forced Freddie Woodman to save.

Lowe cut inside from the left and shot at goal, but Bartosz Bialkowski denied him with a good save as Swansea enjoyed the bulk of possession in the first half.

Chances were at a premium at both ends with just three shots on target in the opening 45 minutes.

However, Ayew's sweet strike in first-half stoppage time from the edge of the area gave Swansea the advantage at the break.

The Lions could have equalised within 90 seconds of the restart, but Cooper's header struck the base of the visitors' post.

Swansea did not look to settle for a 1-0 lead and almost went two in front when Wayne Routledge's effort was saved by Bialkowski, while Ryan Manning saw a penalty appeal turned down.

Swansea nerves were eased when Lowe capped a fine counter-attack to score with 15 minutes remaining.

Wallace shot wide and sub Kenneth Zohore forced Woodman to make a fine save as Millwall looked for a goal, but a much-improved Swansea struck again on 84 minutes when Ayew fed Lowe who turned and hammered the ball into the roof of the net. WATCH ANDRE AYEW'S GOAL BELOW:

