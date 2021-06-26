1 hour ago

Black Stars captain Andre Ayew has been seen in a video posted on social media dishing out cash to some persons on the street who mobbed his vehicle on a night out.

It is not the first time this episode is happening as not long ago Andre Ayew and his brother Jordan who are currently on holidays in the capital Accra were spotted being prevented from moving their vehicle after a night out at popular bar.

This time the former Swansea City forward is seen dashing out to some persons through his front window in turns as the impatient crowd are desperate to get a share of the player's benevolence.

Andre Ayew will soon be a free agent with his contract with Swansea City set to expire on the 30th June 2021.

The forward finished the season as the club's top scorer for the second season in a row despite their inability to gain promotion to the English Premier League.

He has been linked with several clubs with Leeds United, Newcastle and Fernerbahce all said to be interested.

