3 hours ago

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has handed Arsenal fans some piece of good news as he has posted a video of an imminent quick return before the season ends.

Partey has been sidelined with a thigh injury he suffered during their 3-0 league defeat against Crystal Palace at the Selhurst Park with 16 minutes left to play two weeks ago

His coach Mikel Arteta had revealed that no return date had been set for the player who has suffered the injury in a similar position in his previous injury.

Partey has since the injury missed Arsenal's game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester United.

He was expected to be out of action for a least six weeks but the Ghanaian has been seen hitting the gym on a thread mill meaning his return is imminent.

The 28-year-old shared a video on his personal Instagram account showing him exercising on a thread mill

Partey’s availability would be a massive boost to Arteta with his team having struggled to replace the 28-year-old in recent defeats against Brighton and Southampton.

Mohamed Elneny has since come in and performed well in successive wins against Manchester United and Chelsea but re-establishing Partey’s partnership with Grant Xhaka in midfield is imperative with Arsenal facing tough away games at West Ham and top-four rivals Tottenham before the end of the season.

The Gunners currently sit just two points above Tottenham in fourth place with five games to go and Champions League qualification could move Arteta’s revolution at the Emirates to the next level. VIDEO BELOW:

