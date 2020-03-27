29 minutes ago

Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan together with his manager and Exco member Samuel Anim Addo and the Deputy Minister of Health and MP for Weija Gbawe Constutuency, Tina Mensah have embarked on an education programme on the deadly coronavirus in their constituency.

The former Black Stars captain some few days ago promised to step out and do his bit to help curb the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the world to its feet while also calling on other celebrities and privileged persons in society to support the efforts of government.

They distributed rubbing alcohol, hand sanitizers, soaps, tissue papers, bins, veronica buckets among other things.

Gyan says this is just the tip of the iceberg as he will soon make donations to hospitals to help curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

