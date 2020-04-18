1 hour ago

Former captain of the Black Stars Asamoah Gyan has named his all time best XI for the Black Stars.

The NorthEast united striker picked players mostly from his era that made three world cup appearances from 2006- 2014.

Abedi Pele is the only person outside the three world cup era to have made Asamoah Gyans all time XI.

Ghana's all time top scorer in an interview with pulse ghana went for Richard Olele Kingston in post before going for former John Paintsil as his right back and former Dortmund defender Hans Adu Sarpei as his left full back.

In the heart of defence, Gyan went for the center back pair of John Mensah and former Bayern Munich star Samuel Osie Kuffour.

In midfield former Chelsea star Michael Essien was chosen alongside Stephen Appiah,Laryea Kingston and Sulley Ali Muntari.

While in attack he opted for himself and the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele but there was no room for any of his sons.

Asamoah Gyan made his debut for Ghana in 2003 going on to earn 109 caps scoring 51 goals to become Ghana's all time top scorer.

He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in eight Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

VIDEO BELOW:

?s=20