Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday to support his darling team Asante Kotoko play against Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko won the game by 2-1 with goals from Justice Blay and a late penalty kick from Guinean import Naby Keirta winning the game for the porcupine warriors.

Gyan was spotted in a viral video going round the internet in a chat with the teen sensation and has now revealed what he actually told the youngster in an interview with Kumasi based Angel Fm's Don Summer.

“Everyone knows Mathew is my son so the tips I have to give him to use in his career was what I gave him,” he said.

“Because of his diminutive nature, some players would always want to bully him but he is very intelligent coupled with sublime footwork so with the ball it will be very difficult for opposing players to disposes him so I was advising him not to have contact with the opponent because ones he gets contact with the opposing player he can't enjoy his game and they will also injure him off the ball so he should move away from the opponent so he can do whatever he wants”

“Also, I was telling him to always move behind the defensive midfielders of the opponents because the number 10 role he plays, he has to be behind them and move into the corridors to receive passes”

“Again, I told him three days before the game that he should not be intimidated by the crowd because it is a derby game and it can easily affect his performance so he should shy away from that and play like what he has been doing with the team before the Super Clash”

“He did exactly what I told him before the game. He has proven to be a game changer, he won the game for Kotoko in their last game against Dwarfs in Kumasi but there are so many things he (Mathew Cudjoe) has to learn but I am happy he has started his career on a good note because playing for a club like Asante Kotoko at his age and be doing this I think only few players can do this”

The teen prodigy was unearthed two years ago during the BabyJet U-16 tournament.

