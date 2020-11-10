48 minutes ago

Mega deadline day signing Asamoah Gyan scored his first goal in training session for his new club Legon Cities on Tuesday at the club's training grounds.

Legon Cities announced the signing of legendary Ghana striker Aamoah Gyan as a free agent on transfer deadline day.

The moneybags beat off fierce competition from Kumasi Asante Kotoko to secure the signing of the former Sunderland star after the deal was concluded on Friday night.

The former Sunderland, Rennes striker has been without a club since leaving Indian Super League side NorthEast United last year.

He signed a one year contract with Legon Cities that will reportedly fetch him more than $1 million.

Legon Cities will open their season with a game against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.

