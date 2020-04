2 hours ago

Legendary Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has bared it all to TV3's Juliet Bawuah in an interview which was conducted live on twitter.

They talked about his career, his numerous controversies, happenings at the 2014 World Cup, issues with the Black Stars captaincy.

Asamoah Gyan is Ghana's all time top scorer having scored 51 goals in 109 appearances.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: