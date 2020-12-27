4 hours ago

Who told you the high and mighty and the filthy rich persons do not appreciate your token of appreciation you show them?

What actually will $100 do for Asamoah Gyan? Absolutely nothing! but the former Black Stars captain was very excited when an avid fan stopped him on the motorway and dashed him $100 as his token of appreciation for the Legon Cities star.

The fan said to Gyan, you always donate to people but today I want to also give you something as a gift.

According to the former Ghana captain, he was so excited about the gesture shown him by the supporter he met in traffic.

"A fan met me on the motorway today. He said , “ Gyan ,you always give. Today, have a token from my heart. I’m soo touched. I’m going to keep money in wallet. This is a real die hard fan. I will never forget this day🙏🙏🙏. God bless him soo much "🙏🙏🙏 he posted on Instagram.

VIDEO BELOW: