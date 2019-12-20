1 hour ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have yet announced the signing of a new player as the 2019/2020 league season gradually draws near to its commencement.

New gaffer Maxwell Konadu has wasted no time in identifying talents in positions which needs to be strengthened by the club.

Asante Kotoko have announced the capture of the little known midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong.

According to sources the player who has completed a move to the Kumasi based club has been on trials with the team for a while now and the technical team of the club deem his performance good enough and worthy of a contract.

In a short video posted by the club the player expressed his excitement at making the move to Asante Kotoko and says he can't wait to get started at his new home.

VIDEO BELOW: