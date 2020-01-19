3 hours ago

Executive Chairman of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has revealed to the Kotoko supporters that the club cannot afford Sogne Yacouba's outrageous demands of $150,000 in order to renew his expiring contract.

He adds that the player is hell bent on leaving on a free transfer since he turned down a contract offer of $150,000 the club received and agreed for him to go but he flatly refused.

The Executive Chairman was speaking to the gathered supporters who watched the league game at the forecourt of the City Star building in Asokwa that was arranged by the National Circles Council.

"For Sogne Yacouba, to be honest before God, that amount he is demanding from us, which is $150,000, we can't give him that money. There is no way we can give that money (amount) to him, if we fail to tell you (the supporters) the truth his contract is due and If we say we can sign Sogne Yacouba then its a lie due to his outrageous demands"

" We discussed with him because, we had an offer for him earlier that he was supposed to go, we told him to go and we will resign him but he said he won't go and he is charging us a fee of $150,000, but if we said we can pay that money then it's a lie, we can't " Dr Kyei concluded.

VIDEO BELOW: