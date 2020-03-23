1 hour ago

Asante Kotoko SC shot stopper Kwame Baah is making light work of the COVID-19 pandemic with hectic his personal training at the beach.

The former Inter Allies FC shot stopper, on Sunday released a video of himself engaged in a rigorous exercise at a Beach resorts in Accra to keep his impressive form when the domestic season resumes.

Government of Ghana through the Ghana Football Association suspended all football related activities in the country for four weeks in the midst of the pandemic COVID 19.

This has led to all the GPL clubs dissolving their players and technical teams until further notice.

To keep his shape ahead of the return of the league, Kwame Baah headed to the beach as seen in the video below :