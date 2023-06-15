22 minutes ago

Black Star goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi displayed his amazing ball juggling skill at training as the team prepares for their upcoming match against Madagascar in the qualifiers for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Ati-Zigi, who currently plays for FC St. Gallen, is one of the three goalkeepers selected by Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Not only is he exceptional between the goalposts, but he also displayed impressive ball-juggling abilities while surrounded by teammates such as Thomas Partey, Alidu Seidu, and Daniel Amartey during training session on Wednesday.

With his talent and dedication, Lawrence Ati-Zigi is expected to take up his position as the goalkeeper for Ghana in the match against Madagascar on Sunday, June 18.

Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ati-Zigi has emerged as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars. He has consistently demonstrated his abilities with remarkable saves, earning the trust of the coaching staff and fans alike.

As the team prepares for the AFCON qualifiers, Lawrence Ati-Zigi's presence and skills will be crucial in ensuring Ghana's success on the path to the tournament. With his impressive performances, he has established himself as a reliable and talented goalkeeper for the Black Stars.

