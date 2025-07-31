8 hours ago

Former Ghanaian footballer Awudu Issaka has made a startling revelation about turning to spiritual means—commonly referred to as juju—in a desperate attempt to secure playing time during his stint with German Bundesliga side 1860 Munich.

Speaking in an interview on Sporty FM on Monday, July 28, the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner disclosed that his frustrations over limited game time led him down a dark path.

Issaka said he competed for a place with iconic German midfielder Thomas Häßler—referred to in the interview as “Habler”—and felt he was never going to get a fair chance due to the German’s status and nationality.

“I did all sorts of things to destroy my teammate, including killing a cow,” Issaka confessed in Twi. “When I went back to the team, he was more friendly to me than before, so I knew it was working.”

According to Issaka, he contacted a spiritualist, spent large sums of money, and even sacrificed a cow in hopes of sidelining Häßler and gaining regular playing time.

Ironically, the German teammate eventually offered to help Issaka transfer to another club where he could play more—but Issaka refused, hoping his spiritual efforts would soon pay off.

“He told me straight that I wouldn’t get to play because he was a German and a national team player—they wouldn’t bench him,” Issaka said. “Still, I didn’t leave. I kept sending money for more rituals, and in the end, my career ended there.”

“I advise footballers to abstain from using juju to progress. It won’t end well. Work hard and earn your place.”

Now running a football academy in Ghana, Issaka expressed deep regret and issued a strong warning to young players:His candid reflection has reignited conversations around the use of spiritual practices in African football, a topic that continues to stir debate in sporting circles across the continent.

Awudu Issaka, once a promising prodigy hailed as the "Disco Dancer" for his dazzling footwork, now hopes his personal story will serve as a cautionary tale for the next generation.

VIDEO BELOW: