1 hour ago

Controversial US-based Ghanaian socialite Ayisha Modi has made shocking claims about her alleged role in the late highlife legend Daddy Lumba’s medical care years before his death.

In an interview with blogger De Godson TV, Ayisha alleged that she personally purchased medication worth $8,000 in the United States for the musician, who was reportedly battling a severe spinal cord condition at the time.

“Daddy Lumba reached out to me in the US through Lil Win because he couldn’t get the medicine in Ghana. I had to find a doctor through Prince Bright, who helped with a prescription so I could legally buy the medicine here,” she recounted.

According to her, the doctor charged $1,500 for the prescription and warned her not to buy the medicine in her own name, as it could appear on her medical record.

Ayisha claimed she travelled back to Ghana with Lil Win and the musician’s former manager, Zack GH, to deliver the medicine personally to Daddy Lumba’s home. She added that she also purchased gifts worth $4,000 for the musician, his second wife Odo Broni, and their children.

The outspoken socialite further alleged that businessman Kennedy Agyapong (Kenpong) had promised to reimburse her upon her return to Ghana but never did.

“I handed the receipt to Odo Broni. I was told I would get my money back when I delivered the medicine, but I never did,” Ayisha said.

She insisted that she had spoken publicly about the alleged debt long before the musician’s passing, stating, “I spoke about him owing me when he was alive. His son, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu and others all know. A dead body cannot owe anyone. I can’t just forgive that debt.”

Ayisha also described the late musician’s health struggles at the time, commending Odo Broni for the care and dedication she showed during his illness.

The video of her revelations has since gone viral, reigniting conversations about her long-rumoured connection with the late Daddy Lumba and stirring mixed reactions online.